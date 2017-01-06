Young Durant Girl Receives Award for Her Warm Deeds

DURANT, OK -- A local girl was honored for her unselfishness and willingness to help others on Friday.

The Durant Chamber of Commerce was the sight of the ceremony, sponsored by Dallas based company Mosaic Sales Solutions.

Nine year old Emma Burkhart has been collecting blankets to keep kids warm for over a year.

It’s an idea that came to her a couple of years ago, when she received two of the same blankets.

Last year Emma wrapped up and gave out cozy covers to more than 200 kids.

The Mosaic company said it decided to honor people in the community making an impact, by giving out the "Making a Difference Award," and Emma was the first person to receive it.

Over the last two years, Emma has collected almost 800 blankets to keep kids in and around Bryan County cozy and warm.

The company learned about Emma and her efforts on social media.

Emma says she’s excited for the recognition, and she will continue to collect blankets for those who need one.

Emma battles a neurological disorder that affects her speech, but it doesn't affect her big giving heart, and her need to help others.