A trial date has been set for a Johnston County man accused of cattle theft. Twenty four year old John Johnston of Mill Creek will face a jury on May 8th. He faces a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony and larceny of domestic animals.



Johnston was one of three men arrested accused of stealing cattle. Investigators say they stole 35 head of cattle from the Mehhard ranch in Tishomingo. The sheriff says with the price of cattle up to nearly 2,000 dollars per head.