Ardmore Man Set To Be Arraigned For Second Degree Murder

An Ardmore man will be arraigned next week on a second degree murder charge. Twenty-two year old, Conner Lindsey waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Back in August police say Lindsey shot and killed a 16 year old girl, after police say a shotgun went off inside an Ardmore Apartment. Police described it as an "un-intentional shooting".

Police tell us the two were messing with a gun when it accidentally went off and the girl was shot in the head.