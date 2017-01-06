Late Night House Fire Near Gordonville Leaves Family Without Home

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX – The extreme cold may be to blame for a late night house fire near Gordonville.

Six different fire departments around Grayson County responded to a home located in the 4500 block of Ranch Road, just after 9 pm.

They say the homeowner called 911 after pulling into his driveway, to see smoke coming from his house.

The flames began in his fireplace, and eventually spread to the attic.

The home is considered a total loss.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it may have sparked from the fireplace the homeowner used earlier in the day to keep warm.

Firefighters say if you plan on using the fireplace this winter, store flammable items like wood or paper away from it.