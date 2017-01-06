Hundreds of Students from Bryan County Visit SOSU for Career Day

DURANT, OK -- Over 500 local eighth graders had a chance to explore their future career options on Thursday.

Students from eleven different schools around the Bryan County area visited Southern Oklahoma State University to participate in ‘Career Discovery Day’.

From dentists to pilots, various professionals spoke to the students about why their career is so unique.

The programs administrators say this is a great way to prepare the younger generation for life after school.

Students say career fairs like these... are a good way to figure out what they want to do in the future.