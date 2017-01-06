Texoma Native Blake Shelton to Transform Pink Pistol into Country Bar

TISHOMINGO, OK -- Texoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will soon open up a new themed bar in Tishomingo, and name it after one of his songs.

Shelton is bringing his famous hit, Ol' Red to real life, by turning the Pink Pistol into a bar.

Former owner and ex-wife, Miranda Lambert sold the iconic business to him after the country duo got a divorce in 2015.

According to online publication, Taste of Country Shelton hopes to stimulate more business in the Tishomingo are through his new venture.

Shelton will also open a location in Nashville.

The bar is set to open later this fall.