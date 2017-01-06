Denison Wins Grants for Third Time to Fund Music on Main

DENISON, TX -- The music will continue this summer in Denison, after the city won another grant from the Levitt Foundation.

This is the third year in a row the Music on Main Concert series at Heritage Park in downtown Denison will be funded by the grant.

Denison gets $25,000 in matching funds to use on different performers.

The city is investing in its downtown area, and we're told this grant will help bring more people and their money to Denison.

The free concert series begins in May and runs through the end of July.

Denison is one of 15 towns to win the grant.