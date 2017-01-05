Man Who Started Police Chase Back In Court

DENISON,TX-- A man who Denison Police say led them on a chase and crash was in court this afternoon. Daniel Keigley learned Grayson County prosecutors want the charges against him to be consolidated. The trial is set for January 23rd.

Police arrested Keigley in Denison after a high-speed chase where they say he rammed several police cars and attempted to run over an officer who fired his weapon.

Police say Keigley stole the truck from a relative.He is accused of theft, evading arrest, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

