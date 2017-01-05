Man Accused Of Attempted Capital Murder Back In Court - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Man Accused Of Attempted Capital Murder Back In Court

Posted:

 An accused arsonist was given a date for a plea deal in a Grayson County Courtroom this afternoon. Lucas Lambert of Whitesboro will decide February 9th if he wants to make a deal with prosecutors, or take his chances at trial.

Lambert is accused of setting a Whitesboro home on fire last September. He is also charged with attempted capital murder because there was a mother and child inside the home.