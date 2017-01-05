Local Family Loses Home To Fire

WAPANUCKA,OK--- A Johnston County family is looking for a new place to stay tonight after their home went up in flames.It happened this morning at a house on "f" avenue in the town of Wapanucka.

It took several fire departments about 45 minutes to put out the flames. Luckily the homeowners were away when it happened. Firefighters say when they arrived the house was engulfed.

It's considered a total loss.The red cross has been called in to help the family with housing and clothing.



