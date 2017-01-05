TxDOT Treating Roadways For Impending Snowfall

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX—TxDOT has already started preparing for the possibility of bad weather. Some highways in the area including several bridges and overpasses have been pre-treated with a brine solution to prevent ice formation.

80-year-old Mary Joe Beveridge is no stranger to battling cold, biting wind and driving on snow covered roads.

“I’m up here from the peninsula of Michigan and right now we have 150 inches of snow,” she said. “I’ve had a couple of close calls but I’ve always made it so far.”

But in the Lone Star State a chance of small flurries coming to town catches most people off guard.

Even the lightest snowfall can cause havoc on the road and that’s why TxDOT maintenance crews are pre-treating the roadways with sand in preparation for the first snowfall of the season.

Although most of us in Grayson County are only expecting light snow TxDOT said it’s important to make sure all roads and bridges are open to traffic.

Some residents say they’re avoiding the dangers of driving in winter weather at all costs. Local resident Douglas Shaffer said he’s going to “stay warm in the house and get me some blankets and sit by the heater and watch TV.”

TxDOT said even in a light snow event it’s important to drive cautiously, lowering your speed and slowing down when approaching intersections.

And although the impending snow is not expected to be enough to close schools, several school districts are preparing for the worst, just in case. “Being in North Texas anything can happen you never know what can happen,” said Gunter ISD Superintendent Jill Siler.

“Whenever there is a chance for inclement weather we’re very vigilant about looking at the weather reports and if there is any weather that does come in we start early in the morning looking at road conditions.”