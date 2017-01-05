Making Change For Mental Health

PAUL'S VALLEY, OK -- Experts say the mental health epidemic in Oklahoma is at an all time high. So a Garvin County police department is making a change.

Officers at the Pauls Valley P.D. in the 400 block of Paul Avenue will start using technology.

The new IPad system is the first of its kind in the area, and experts say the success is already exceeding expectations.

Jessica Pfau changed jobs, and started working for the Mental Health Services of Southern Oklahoma in Ardmore, about 6 months ago.

Now, with the help of the Paul’s Valley police department, big changes are coming for mental health patients in the area.

"Mental health, behavioral health, is the greatest public crisis that Oklahoma has right now" Pfau said, a mental health crisis is not something that Oklahomans should take lightly.

"Feeling suicidal, feeling like you might hurt yourself or someone else, that's a crisis."

Paul's Valley police chief Mitch Mcgill says before the new IPad system, for patients in a mental crisis, getting help from a qualified health care worker could take hours.

"That crisis team member had to drive to Paul's Valley, usually from the Ardmore area, and that's if they weren't busy somewhere else, uh sometimes that wait was 4 to 8 hours."

But... thanks to the new experimental system, Pfau says getting help for these emergency situations is just at the tip of a finger.

"Our top priority is to help our clients live happier, better lives. Um. that's where this IPad program comes in."

Pfau says the possibilities are endless, and she hopes to someday see the program expand state wide.

"The potential is unlimited; I'm not creative enough to come up with all of that yet. Um, but we're Working on it. I think we'll find some good uses down the road for us."

The Mental Health Services of Southern Oklahoma serve 9 counties in the area. So far, Garvin county is the only one with access to the new IPad system.