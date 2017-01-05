Forecast Calls for First Snow of the New Year

It may not have been a white Christmas in Texoma, but the area didn't have to wait long for its first forecast of snow in the New Year.

KTEN Chief Meteorologist Alan Mitchell says snow should begin falling around midnight but should taper off to a flurry by Friday morning.

Much of Texoma is expected to pick up between a dusting to around an inch.

Northern sections from Pauls Valley to Ada to McAlester could see between one and two inches of the white stuff.

You can expect a cold morning Friday with wind chills between zero and ten degrees.

Drivers are advised to be cautious on bridges and overpasses.