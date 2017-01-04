Local Homeless Center in Need of Winter Coats

ARDMORE, OK -- A local center for the homeless is asking for donations of adult sized winter coats.

Barbara Bassett is one of many people across southern Oklahoma who never imagined she would ever end up without a place to call home.

"We came into some bad circumstances that made us homeless..."

Bassett says without help from places like the grace day center in Ardmore, she's not sure how she and her family would survive.

"To know that people really care for you because you feel that, you know you being homeless that people are gonna judge you but... um. people treat you really good..." Basset said.

The Bassetts are just one of countless families who say without the center, they'd have nowhere else to go.

Bassett’s son Thomas said, "They help you out with everything. I mean like if you need clothes or something they'll help you out with that, if you need to take a shower they help you out with that, they give out snacks which is incredibly kind..."

Managers of the grace center say nothing is taken for granted.

Director Megan Boyer says it’s the small things that can make someone's day.

"You just never know when it could be you. Because it's, it’s just, any time, you know, something could happen and you could be in this position, um. We don't realize that we take that for granted."

People who live here says it's very important that others give. and right now, there is a need for winter coats.

"I think it's a great idea. You know, but it really helps a lot of people."

Donations can be dropped off during regular business time hours at grace day center in Ardmore. The street address is 11 A street, in Ardmore.