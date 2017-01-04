"I didn't think it was going to ever stop," Gun fight erupts at Hugo apartment complex

HUGO, OK- Three men are in jail Wednesday after a shootout in Hugo earlier this week, but police say another man is on the run. It happened at Rosewood Apartment complex Monday. Police say up to 50 rounds were exchanged by four men during a gun fight that started with an ambush.

Hugo Police say the shooting was set up like an ambush. Officials say the three men they've arrested were hiding behind buildings waiting for their target. When he pulled up, shots rang out.

"It was like pop, pop, pop. Just like an automatic. I can't really describe it. Well to me, I didn't think it was ever going to be emptied," said one neighbor who didn't want to be identified.

Around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon police say up to 50 rounds rang out from three different guns including a rifle. Neighbors were left in fear as a gunfight erupted in front of their homes.

"When I first heard it I thought I was going to have to hit the floor. It was a heavy bang, bang. One right after the other," said a neighbor.

Police say 18 year old David Robles, 21 year old Davarrious Brown and 20 year old Xavier Booker were hiding behind two buildings waiting for a man. When he drove up police say both parties began firing.

"It appeared to be an ambush style shooting," said Hugo Police Sgt. Chad Allen.

Bullets shattered car windows and went through two apartments with people inside. One woman says her granddaughter was in the bullets path moments before the shooting.

"She's had just went and laid down across the bed when the bullet come through. See and she would have still been combing her hair and the bullet would have hit her," said the grandmother.

A neighbor says she watched as the gun fight took place.

"Someone was just spraying shots. Just spraying shots," said a neighbor.

Miraculously police say no one was hurt.

"We're very fortunate. With that amount of rounds in a confined area like an apartment complex, this could have been a whole lot worse. We're very fortunate no one was injured," said Sgt. Allen.

Police say the men took off after the fight and before they arrived. The three arrested were caught shortly after by Hugo Police and are facing several felony charges. They're being held the Choctaw County Jail. Police are still searching for the man who fired back.