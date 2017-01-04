Local Police Department Permanently Teams Up with State Agency

ARDMORE, OK -- The Ardmore Police Department is only the second department in the entire state of Oklahoma to sign this agreement.

In August, an Ardmore police officer who believed he was in danger, shot and killed another man.

This is a controversial situation the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation says they know all too well.

"Unfortunately, sometimes that creates an opportunity where there is unrest and civil disturbance," OSBI director Stan Florence says.

Director Florence says, in cases involving an officer involved shooting; it's always best to have an outside agency investigate the incident, to avoid perception of a conflict of interest.

"People would think there would be no hiding of anything, we just want to get it all out in the open when something like that does happen, and I think the people deserve that," Ardmore Police Chief Ken Grace says.

The Ardmore Police Department and OSBI signed a formal agreement Wednesday to insure that the department will turn over all officer involved shooting investigations to the state agency.

Under the agreement, investigations into the death of anyone who dies while in custody will also be handed over to the OSBI.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says it's the best way to ensure that the investigations are impartial.

"We want to make sure that everybody that is here that works at the Carter County sheriff’s office, in the detention center, and the citizens of Carter County know that we are doing everything we can to make sure everything is transparent and done accurately," Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says.

The Carter County sheriff’s office will be the first office to be a part of the agreement with the OSBI after they sign next Tuesday at 2:30.