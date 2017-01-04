Man Sentenced To Prison For Police Chase

SHERMAN--- A Sherman man is facing a lot of time behind bars after being sentenced this afternoon to prison. Twenty seven year old Jonathan Ramos pled guilty to evading arrest as well as tampering with evidence and drug possession.

A judge sentenced him to 10 years for the evading charge and 15 years for possession. Back in July, Grayson County Deputies say Ramos and another man led them on a chase after deputies attempted to pull them over for a traffic stop.

They eventually crashed on Grand Avenue near Austin College in Sherman. Ramos ran from the scene after ramming into a truck. He will begin his prison sentenced immediately.



