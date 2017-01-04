Man Sentenced For Triple Shooting

PONTOTOC CO---A Pontotoc County man is headed to prison after being sentenced for a triple shooting. Thirty nine year old Cameron Ray will spend the next 30 years behind bars for shooting his wife and two other people.

Ray shot his estranged wife and her two friends inside her home in Latta back in 2015. Ray and his wife Jennifer were in the process of getting a divorce when prosecutors say he burst into her house shooting.

She was paralyzed after being shot in the neck. Both of the men who were shot recovered from their injuries.





