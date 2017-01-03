Denison man crashed into utility pole

DENSISON, TX -- A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after his car flipped over in Denison.

Police say 33-year-old Jonathan Whittington was headed north on Austin Street when he swerved to avoid hitting another car.

That's when he struck a curb and utility pole rolling his car.

He was pinned inside briefly before being transported by ambulance to TMC he's expected to be okay.

Police say the accident caused damage to a nearby transformer knocking out power to a nearby intersection.