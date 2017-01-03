Sherman Police Looking for Possible Boot Thief - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman Police Looking for Possible Boot Thief

Posted:

SHERMAN, TX -- Police in Sherman need your help finding a woman that they say stole a pair of expensive boots from a store.

It happened Monday at Dennard's Western Wear.

Police say the woman walked out of the store with the new boots in hand, valued at over $200.  

If you have any information on this case, you're urged to call Sherman police.