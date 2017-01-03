Last day for skating at Denison on Ice

DENISON, TX -- If you want to go ice skating without going all the way to Minnesota or Maine time is running out.

You have just a few hours left now until they pull the plug on this year's "Denison on Ice".

Managers say about nine-thousand people came out to skate this winter season that's about five-thousand more than they expected.

Organizers say the last night should be special.

"And we'll have Alan Americans from 6 to 8 p.m., and we're really excited about that because you'll get to skate with the Americans, they'll have their mascot and it's just going to be a good time," Donna Dow said.

The rink closes at ten Tuesday but from 6 to 8 p.m. you can skate with the Allen American hockey team and their mascot biscuit the bulldog.