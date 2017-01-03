Teenage Boy Detained After Building A Device That Looked Like An Explosive

DENISON, TX-- Neighbors near Hannah Street in Denison are resting easy, after police detained a teenage boy accused of building a device that looked like a bomb Tuesday night. .

Early Tuesday afternoon Denison police said they got a call from a woman who said her son built a suspicious device.

Denison police arrived to the 500 block of East Hannah Street a little after one to investigate. The ATF and the Plano Bomb squad were immediately called in to help.

“They did some investigating on it, they did an x-ray of the device among other things and they determined to go ahead and destroy it with a water cannon," said Lt. Mike Eppler.

Police said the device was created by a teenage boy, but later determined it was not an explosive. The teen was taken into custody for a terroristic threat.

“That could change to other charges depending on the outcome of the investigation,” Eppler said.

Melissa Kelsey who lives next door said this isn’t the first time the police have been called on her neighbors. She said she wishes she and her family would’ve gotten a heads up and been evacuated.

“I think the cops should’ve came to my door and had us leave for a few hours instead of having all of us around wondering what’s going on and if anything was going to blow,” said Kelsey.

Triggering a feeling of unsafety, Kelsey said she and her family plan to move.

“Now that I know what he’s capable of doing, no I don’t feel safe around here,” she said.

Police say there was never any danger and everyone was safe and secure.

The investigation is ongoing.