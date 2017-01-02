Local Gym's Work To Keep You Motivated

ARDMORE, OK -- January and February is the busiest time of year for most fitness centers, and some local gyms are finding ways to keep people motivated all year.

"Everybody gets really motivated the first of the year. You know January and February is the biggest time for gym memberships."

Rhonda Scrugham is the owner and trainer of Muscles in Motion in Ardmore, and she says that motivation tends to die down as the year goes on. Other gyms in town including anytime fitness, is seeing the same pattern.

Andrea Fuentes, the manager assistant at Anytime Fitness said, "Well I can tell you right now, um. We do have our regular crowds, from 10 o'clock in the morning to 7. Um. this morning coming in, um I saw a significant amount of people here that I have never seen before."

Scrugham and other trainers agree that people have to consider their goals as a long term change, rather than a temporary fix.

"Really your mindset needs to be a... a lifestyle change. You know you want longevity, you don't want to have to, every New Years, need 15 pounds to lose each year."

Another fitness trainer from Anytime Fitness, Danny Wollaston said, "I just, I'd like to see them you know, get on track and stay there. And... and make it a lifestyle and just say hey I'm gonna do this and then give up on it."

Most trainers in the area say no matter what your fitness goals are, they are always there to help. Haley Hartman says the people are what she looks forward to most.

"My favorite part about this job is hearing their story about what brought them into the door."

Most gyms, including Anytime Fitness, also offer holiday specials. Call your local gym to find out if you can save money on a membership.