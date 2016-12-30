A couple loses home in raging house fire

POTTSBORO, TX -- A couple in Pottsboro is without a home after theirs caught fire Thursday night.

Crews responded just before 9 p.m. to a home located in the 2600 block of FM 406.

They say when they arrived the roof was engulfed in flames.

Officials say the fire started in the chimney but the exact cause is unknown.

The house is considered a total loss.

The couple says they were able to salvage only a few items of clothing, pieces of furniture and family heirlooms, but they are thankful to be alive.

"In shock just can't believe it's real. You know you see things on TV all the time happen to everybody else and every time I do I pray that it never happens to us and whoever it did happen to wish them the best," homeowner, Michael Timpson said.

The couple says they were renting the home and they plan to stay with relatives until they get back on their feet.