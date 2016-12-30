The Denison Chamber of Commerce school supply drive

DENISON, TX -- It's that time of year again.

The Denison Chamber of Commerce is hoping to help students through their annual school supplies drive.

For the 10th year in a row the organization is holding the "Kits for Kids School Supply and Clothing Drive."

Their goal is to restock supplies for kid’s mid-year but they need some your help.

They're asking the public to donate everything from backpacks to clothing items like shorts and socks.

They also hope to make hundreds of kits at the end of the month to give out to students and teachers.