Bonham Police Searching for Wanted Man

Bonham Police Searching for Wanted Man

BONHAM, TX -- Authorities in Fannin County are looking for a wanted man.

The Bonham Police Department is searching for 25 year old Dakoda Ray Patton.

Officers say Patton is wanted on multiple felony warrants from several police agencies.

If you have any information on where he might be, you're urged to call Bonham police.

They ask that you do not approach him.