Early Morning House Fire in Ardmore Kills One Man

ARDMORE, OK -- An Ardmore man was killed Friday morning, after his home caught fire.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the 200 block of F Street Southeast.

Fire crews say they responded after receiving a 911 call from neighbors who saw the flames.

When they arrived, they found 30 year old Brent Henry unresponsive.

Henry was taken to Mercy hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the fire was caused by a space heater, and the home is considered a total loss.

Henry was the only person inside the house.