Ardmore fire department issues fire warning

ARDMORE, OK -- The Ardmore fire department says they've seen a recent spike in illegal trash burning.

The department wants to remind everyone that not only is burning trash illegal inside of city limits but also very dangerous.

If you're caught you can be fined up to two-hundred dollars.

Officials say they're on high alert this time of year because grass and leaves are so dry making them susceptible to catch fire.

They say all it takes is just one spark to turn a situation critical.