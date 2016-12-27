A family loses home two days after Christmas

COLBERT, OK -- A local family loses everything in a fire just two days after Christmas.

It happened around 10 this morning at a home off of Sims Road in Colbert.

Crews tell us the couple was not home at the time of the fire.

When firefighters got there the home was up in flames.

Three surrounding departments were called out to help.

No one was hurt but the family lost all of their pet cats.

"American red cross is here, I sent them down there to help out, I'm sure they'll need any assistance anybody can give them, like I say, two days after, it's bad anytime, but two days after Christmas and they've lost everything," John Horn said.

The Red Cross is helping the family tonight.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.