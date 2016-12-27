Woman arrested, accused of pulling a knife on Walmart employee

SHERMAN, TX -- A local woman has been arrested, accused of pulling a knife on a Walmart employee.

Police in Sherman say Melissa Ann Baula tried to steal several items from the Walmart off of Highway 75. They say when the prevention loss officer confronted her, she pulled a knife on him.

"It was a $100 worth of stuff it was like clothing items just various things,” said Sergeant D.M. Hampton with the Sherman Police Department, “purses, there was a speaker that was listed like a Bluetooth speaker. There was like a package of cigarette lighters, some gift bags things like that."

They say she was arrested after she ran. Officers found her across Highway 75 at Sam’s Club.

She’s been booked into the Grayson County Jail.