Man Arrested After Firing Shots In A Sherman Neighborhood

SHERMAN, TX—People in a Sherman neighborhood can rest easy tonight, a man suspected of firing multiple shots in the air last night is behind bars.

Local resident Dan Bray said he was at home watching TV when he was jolted by the loud cracking sound of gunfire.

“I jumped up out my chair and got scared all of a sudden…became of afraid,” he said.

Police said last night around 10:40 Manuel Cuinchilla fired five rounds into the air on the 100 North Block of Burdette.

When officers arrived they said Cuinchilla ran, but they caught up with him just minutes later. He was hiding in the bushes with his car a block away.

“This guy was actually charged with evading arrest or detention and deadly conduct discharging a firearm,” said Sgt. D.M. Hampton.

Bray said he used to run a paper route on this street as a child, now he’s dodging bullets.

“it angers me because I don’t want to get hurt and I don’t want my neighbors to get hurt,” he said.

Shaken by the gunfire neighbors say they’re worried about their safety.

“There are a bunch a kids out here in the day time or at night time running up and down the road, playing, especially when school’s out and they can get shot,” said Ron Engelke.

Bray said he hopes this doesn’t happen again, but if it does, he’s armed and ready.