Man Arrested After Firing Shots In A Sherman Neighborhood - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Man Arrested After Firing Shots In A Sherman Neighborhood

Posted:

SHERMAN, TX—People in a Sherman neighborhood can rest easy tonight, a man suspected of firing multiple shots in the air last night is behind bars.

Local resident Dan Bray said he was at home watching TV when he was jolted by the loud cracking sound of gunfire.

“I jumped up out my chair and got scared all of a sudden…became of afraid,” he said.

Police said last night around 10:40 Manuel Cuinchilla fired five rounds into the air on the 100 North Block of Burdette.

When officers arrived they said Cuinchilla ran, but they caught up with him just minutes later. He was hiding in the bushes with his car a block away.

 “This guy was actually charged with evading arrest or detention and deadly conduct discharging a firearm,” said Sgt. D.M. Hampton.

Bray said he used to run a paper route on this street as a child, now he’s dodging bullets.

“it angers me because I don’t want to get hurt and I don’t want my neighbors to get hurt,” he said.

Shaken by the gunfire neighbors say they’re worried about their safety.

 “There are a bunch a kids out here in the day time or at night time running up and down the road, playing, especially when school’s out and they can get shot,” said Ron Engelke.

Bray said he hopes this doesn’t happen again, but if it does, he’s armed and ready. 

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Crews battle fire in Pottsboro

    Crews battle fire in Pottsboro

    POTTSBORO, TX- Fire crews are investigating what sparked a shop to go up in flames Sunday afternoon in Pottsboro. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday several fire crews battled the blaze near the intersection of Katy and Angus Lane. The homeowners tell us the area of the shop that caught fire was where a family member was storing some home supplies while getting ready to move. Fortunately no one was hurt. More >>
    POTTSBORO, TX- Fire crews are investigating what sparked a shop to go up in flames Sunday afternoon in Pottsboro. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday several fire crews battled the blaze near the intersection of Katy and Angus Lane. The homeowners tell us the area of the shop that caught fire was where a family member was storing some home supplies while getting ready to move. Fortunately no one was hurt. More >>

  • Dispute leads to stabbing at Denison home

    Dispute leads to stabbing at Denison home

    DENISON, TX- Denison Police say an argument ended with two people being stabbed Sunday afternoon. Police say a man and woman got into an argument at a home in the 900 block of West Coffin. According to police, the two were in an argument when the man then pulled a knife and stabbed the woman in the rear end. Police say the woman retaliated by stabbing the man multiple times.    No names are being released. Both were taken to area hospital and are expected to be okay. &...More >>
    DENISON, TX- Denison Police say an argument ended with two people being stabbed Sunday afternoon. Police say a man and woman got into an argument at a home in the 900 block of West Coffin. According to police, the two were in an argument when the man then pulled a knife and stabbed the woman in the rear end. Police say the woman retaliated by stabbing the man multiple times.    No names are being released. Both were taken to area hospital and are expected to be okay. &...More >>

  • 2017 Independence Day weekend travel beats record

    2017 Independence Day weekend travel beats record

    GRAYSON COUNTY, TX-  If you're traveling this holiday weekend heads up.  AAA of Texas says this is the busiest travel weekend they've ever seen. 3.2 million people are expected to hit the roads in the state of Texas according to AAA. Nationwide 44.2  million are expected to drive. That increase is 3% from last year's numbers. The reason, a booming economy and lower prices at the pump. "People have more income discretionary income this year. Incomes are risin...

    More >>

    GRAYSON COUNTY, TX-  If you're traveling this holiday weekend heads up.  AAA of Texas says this is the busiest travel weekend they've ever seen. 3.2 million people are expected to hit the roads in the state of Texas according to AAA. Nationwide 44.2  million are expected to drive. That increase is 3% from last year's numbers. The reason, a booming economy and lower prices at the pump. "People have more income discretionary income this year. Incomes are risin...

    More >>
    •   