Big Name Retailers Coming to Ardmore

ARDMORE, OK -- The start of the New Year will also bring some exciting new businesses to the Ardmore area.

Jeri Harding is just one person in the area that is excited to see new retailers come to the town.

"I just think, wonderful. The more the merrier."

Assistant manager of the city, Kevin Boatright says he thinks a lot of people will be excited, just like Harding is.

"Will bring in several large anchor retail outlets into Ardmore that I think a lot of people in Ardmore will be excited about."

The names of the retailers are not being released by officials yet. Boatright says it is up to the retailers to announce it for Themselves.

Many people in the town are hopeful that their favorite stores will be one of them.

Jewles Martinez, a shopper in Ardmore said, "I'd like to see a lot more clothes stores. And girly clothes stores, and shoes."

Boatright also says that shoppers wont be the only ones to benefit from the stores.

He says it will be great for the local economy, and even businesses that are already here, because revenue from the sales tax will go right back into the community.

"In Oklahoma, municipalities are completely dependent upon sales tax. So, any time you can add to your tax base, that is beneficial to the citizens that live in that community."

And, citizens agree that the new additions will be good for the city.

One Ardmore resident, Pamela Bingham said, "yes it'd be a great opportunity for the town, you know, for Ardmore."

Boatright says groundbreaking should start soon after the New Year.