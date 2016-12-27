Former Bank Owner Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Former Bank Owner Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement

NORTH TEXAS -- The lawsuit against the former owner of America Bank of Texas has been resolved and all employees will benefit from it.

Back in November former bank owner, Lacy Harber, was sued for 28.4 million dollars by 15 bank employees that claim Harber promised them 25 percent of the pay when the bank was sold. Harber's Attorney, Mike Wynne, tells us that the lawsuit was settled Friday in mediation.

Wynne says the Harbers have decided to award all people employed by America Bank of Texas in June 2016, a piece of the 28.4 million dollars. Wynne says the money will be paid out the same way they awarded bonuses and it could take a month to finalize  

