Low Turnout for Christmas Eve Shopping

SHERMAN, TX—If you’re a last minute shopper chances are you still have a few gifts to pick up before Christmas.

But with Christmas falling on a Sunday this year many shoppers say they’re cutting their shopping trips early to visit loved ones.

The parking lots of major retailers were unusually bare, with few shoppers taking advantage of deals.

The low turnout isn’t surprising. Store analytics firm Retail Me Next predicted three months ago that Friday would be the biggest shopping day of the year.

Laurie Vega and her husband Victor Vega said the crowds were huge on Friday.

Other shoppers said they skipped the lines all together this year in favor of using their keyboards and touchscreens.

Shoppers who decided to scrounge for deals on the holiday said Saturday was the only free time they had.

“We have been so busy. We just couldn’t get out until now,” the Vega family said.