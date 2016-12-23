Texoma holiday traffic

TEXOMA -- It has been a rainy day so far but traffic seems to be flowing quite smoothly across Texoma with drivers trying to beat the holiday traffic.

Highway 75 South going towards Dallas and North going towards Oklahoma have not backed up yet.

According to AAA more than 103 million Americans are expected to travel for the year-end holidays the most on record.

Ninety-one percent of Americans are expected to drive and six million are expected to fly.