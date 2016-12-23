Texoma holiday traffic

Housing permits are up in both Sherman and Denison compared with last year, and that means lots of job opportunities.More >>
"Once they got inside, they went to an office and took the file, safe, and the money," Gainesville police Chief Kevin Phillips said.More >>
We're joined live in the studio by Don Papin and Robert White to talk more about services for veterans in the area.More >>
The man arrested for toppling the newly-erected Ten Commandments memorial at the Arkansas State Capitol may have done the same thing three years ago at the Oklahoma Capitol.More >>
A Texas man's 3-mile daily walk to work has inspired a group of strangers to collect enough money to buy him a car.More >>
Frankie "Bonnie" Duvall simply vanished more than 30 years ago. Her disappearance left a family and the tiny town of Loco, Oklahoma, grasping for answers.More >>
"This project is really about helping people to re-imagine the future, and what manufacturing is about," said Grayson College President Jeremy McMillen.More >>
Jail administrators, deputies, and detention officers currently use pen and paper to book inmates, and dispatchers are writing down crucial and potentially life-saving information to get help to the person on the line.More >>
"We decided to retire, and I'm looking forward to it," owner Marcus Hubbard said. "I'm looking forward to doing something different."More >>
The long July 4th weekend is upon us, so we've compiled this list of parades, musical performances and fireworks shows across the KTEN viewing area.More >>
