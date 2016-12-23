Sherman Museum closed temporarily for renovations

SHERMAN, TX -- A historic museum in Texoma will be closed for a few weeks for renovations.

The Sherman Museum is need of major repairs.

The 101-year-old building is getting a new sprinkler system. Crews are fixing its foundation and water infiltration and fixing any cracks in the ceiling.

The executive director says all the work should be done by mid January.

He thanks the community for their donations , which made this all possible.