TxDOT Warns Not To Drink and Drive This Holiday Season

DENISON, TX—The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding you not to drink and drive.

The Texas Department of Transportation said there were more than 2,000 thousand alcohol related traffic accidents in Texas last Christmas.

Experts said a small lapse in judgment while driving can cost you your life.

Denison resident Matt Looney said he made the mistake of choosing a designated driver who was intoxicated…they hit a tree and he broke his back.

Now he’s warning others to be smart.

“Stay home, take a cab or a taxi…just don’t get behind the wheel.”

That’s why the TxDOT is promoting the “Plan While You Can,” campaign to encourage drivers to plan a sober ride home before traveling.

“Everybody comes home for the holidays and they’re with their families and friends and they tend to go out and have a drink or two,” TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Monica Freeman said. “They don’t realize that even one drink is enough to impair your vision.”

Freeman said one of the biggest mistakes people make is choosing the wrong designated driver. “A lot of people don’t realize that their designated driver should be someone who hasn’t had any drinks.”

Freeman said there are many things you can do to prevent drunk driving. “Find somebody, find a family member, find a friend, call a taxi,” she said.