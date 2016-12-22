A Pushmataha fugitive is behind bars

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY -- A Pushmataha County man on the run from authorities is behind bars tonight.

Deputies say 21-year-old Cody Berryhill was wanted for second degree burglary and trying to pass off fake money.

He was caught tonight along Couch Road hiding with Misty Trent and Jessie Hopson who both now face charges of harboring a fugitive.

Berryhill is also accused of threatening law enforcement officers.

He's been booked into the Pushamahta County jail.