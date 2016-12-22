Gunter Fire Dept. Sparkles in the Holidays with Christmas Light Display

GUNTER, TX -- With Christmas just days away, a local fire department is sparkling in the holidays with a lighting display.

It's a plan that's been in the works for the last three years, and for the first time the Gunter Volunteer Fire Department, is lighting up smiles, and their building to ring in the holidays.

Switching roles from firemen, to Christmas greeters instead.

A display made possible thanks to donations from the community.

"They support us, so we just wanted to put something on to show our support back to them," said Gunter Fire Chief, David Gallagher.

From red, to green, to even blue and paying tribute to their town's state champions, thousands of lights sparkle in the night to everyone's delight.

"We really like it, we appreciate the fire department doing it, and look forward to it every year, hopefully it grows," said Gunter resident, Paul Reed.

The twinkling displays are sequenced to festive music that you can listen to on the radio, but making that happen wasn't so easy for these first time decorators.

"A lot of trial and error, Jon Logan (Gunter firefighter) spent countless hours on getting the lights set to the music, and testing it and making it work," said Gallagher.

And if you're on Santa’s nice list, you may even catch a glimpse of the big guy projected near the training room.

So whether you drive by, or see the shimmering lights up close and personal, just remember it comes with a holiday greeting.

"Merry Christmas Gunter!"

The department is hoping to make the light show an annual event, if you'd like to see this year’s lights it'll be up until January 1st.

The lights will be on daily from 6pm-10pm weeknights and 6pm-11pm Friday and Saturday night.

Be sure to tune to 91.1fm to hear the Christmas music that goes with the lights.