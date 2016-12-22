Oklahoma's first flu death this season reported in Texoma

SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Health Department says the state’s first flu death this season happened here in Texoma.

Health officials say a Johnson County resident died from the flu.

They say since the start of September there have been at least 54 sooner state residents hospitalized with the virus.

The health department wouldn't say if the person who died was a man or a woman or how old he or she may have been.

Flu symptoms include a fever, runny nose and chills.