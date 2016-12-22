Three more people arrested in connection to stabbing death

CARTER COUNTY, OK – Three more people are behind bars Thursday night in connection with an Ardmore man’s stabbing death.

Last month Chivas Piggee was stabbed to death.

Madison Martin, 18, was arrested and charged with second degree murder shortly after his death.

Thursday morning Ardmore police officers arrested Laurie Martin, Keene Wright and Dalton Waugh in connection with the stabbing.

"We were completing our investigation and were able to gain arrest warrants for three other individuals that were involved in the homicide,” said Captain Keith Ingle with the Ardmore Police Department.

Martin, Wright and Waugh have been charged with first degree manslaughter and are being held in Carter County Jail.