Healdton city official arrested, accused of beating another man

HEALDTON, OK -- A city official in Healdton has been arrested after police say he beat another man.

Police say William Charles Merrick punched a man multiple times causing a facial fracture.

Merrick works for the Healdton Industrial Authority. We're told he manages the lake.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault and battery. He faces up to a year in jail or a $500 fine.