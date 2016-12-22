Ruiz Foods recalls beef and cheese tortilla products

DENISON, TX -- Ruiz foods in Denison is recalling more than 23,000 pounds of beef and cheese tortilla products.

The USDA says the products could be contaminated with plastic materials.

The “Ranchero cooked beef and cheese wrapped in a battered flour tortilla” was made last month.

These items were shipped to 12 different states. So far there have been no reports of illness.

Consumers should throw the product away or return it to the place you bought it.