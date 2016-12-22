Veteran Family Gets An Early Visit from Santa

SHERMAN, TX-- Christmas is just days away, but a Sherman veteran and her family got an early visit from Santa today.

Elizabeth Anthony and her two children will have presents underneath their Christmas tree this year thanks to a generous donation from the Grayson County Veteran’s Coalition.

President of the coalition Gary Starr reached out to the Veteran’s Services Office at Grayson College in search of student veterans in need this season.

Veteran Outreach Specialist Billy Teague nominated Elizabeth Anthony and her two children. “Her family has given a lot to us,” he said. “It was an opportunity for us to be able to give back.”

Anthony served in the army as a specialist for eight years until she was medically retired. “I had an accident in the military and I had to have brain surgery which led to multiple migraines on a daily basis,” Anthony said. “So, the military said it was my time to go.”

Anthony says it’s good to know there are people who take care of veterans. “The veterans are left out quite a bit,” she said.

Teague said it’s important to stand with our forgotten heroes, especially this time of year. “We try and take care of each other when we’re in the military and that shouldn’t stop when we get out.”