ECU's Reeves gains national recognition

ADA – After the best two games in East Central University men's basketball history, senior Braxton Reeves has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) National Player of the Week for Dec. 21.



After tying the Great American Conference single-game scoring record with 40 points in a 94-84 win over Texas A&M-Commerce, Reeves exploded for a new ECU and conference-record with 45 points to lead the Tigers to an 86-69 victory over Cameron.



He scored 22 points in a 36-7 run that rallied ECU from a 10-point second-half deficit against Cameron, and he finished the game 15-for-25 from the field including 11-for-19 on three-pointers. Reeves was also a perfect 15-for-15 from the free throw line on the week.



The Fort Worth, Texas, native is the first ECU player to earn the national honor and the first from the GAC this season on the men's side.