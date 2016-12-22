Private Christian school supervisor arrested on child sex charges

SHERMAN, TX- A supervisor at a private Christian school is in jail after police say he asked a student to send him inappropriate pictures. Sherman Police were alerted about the incident Wednesday. Officers say they had enough evidence to arrest Matthew Todd Keel who works at Liberty Christian Academy.

Keel was the technology supervisor at the school. Working with students k through 12. The school is run by neighboring Liberty Church in the 100 Block of West Mulberry. The people there are full of emotions.

"Dealing with anger, that someone we trusted would do something like this," said Liberty Church pastor Stan McNutt.

20 year old Matthew Keel was employed at Liberty Christian Academy for a year and a half.

"He teaches the kids how to work computers. He occasionally works into the classroom and answering questions for kids on their studies," said Pastor McNutt.

On Wednesday, Sherman Police say they received a report that Keel asked a male student to send him inappropriate photos.

"The teacher had solicited the student to send sexually explicit photographs of him to the teacher," said Lt. Bruce Dawsey with Sherman Police Department.

Liberty Church pastor Stan McNutt says the victims family came to him about the incident. Then they went to police. The incident leaving everyone in a state of shock.

"There was nothing to indicate that anything like this could happen. We're totally in shock, and wanting to make this right and make sure our kids our are safe in every way," said Pastor McNutt.

The pastor and police say there was nothing physical between the supervisor and student. Police say it appears to be only one student involved, but the school is taking extra precautions.

"We have employed a security expert to come in and look everything over to see if there's anything we need changed," said Pastor McNutt.

Heartbroken for the family the church says now all they pray for is healing.

"Going through this I believe we're going to come out better, stronger; this is going to be the safest place that anyone can make it," said Pastor McNutt.

The school is holding a parent meeting at 6:30 Thursday to inform all parents of the issue. Keel is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.