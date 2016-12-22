Keep Thieves Away From Your Home

With Christmas just days away, the last thing you want is a thief inside your home.

State Farm reports that December and January are the two busiest months for home thefts. Texas last year ranked second in home theft claims with an average cost of about $3,000. Oklahoma ranked at 20 with about 1,500 claims.

Denison State Farm Agent, Jim McClure recommends NOT posting on social media about your travels until you’re home. He says to take basic precautions such as making sure doors and windows are locked. He says another step to take is getting a security system. McClure says that even may get you a discount on your insurance.

For more questions you can contact McClure at 903-465-1103.