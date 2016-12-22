A Denison family is safe after a house fire

DENISON, TX -- Flames and smoke were seen coming from a home in Denison this afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 12 hundred block of west Crawford about four o'clock.

First responders tell us they found heavy smoke and fire near the attic in the back of the house.

Crews were able to quickly douse the flames before they spread further.

Neighbors tell us the family was able to evacuate safely.