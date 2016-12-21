Truck vs Truck Accident Kills One Man in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, OK -- Traffic came to halt for several hours on a major Texoma highway Wednesday, following a deadly crash.

Whitesboro police say the accident happened about 1 a.m. on Highway 82, near the Lucky Truck Stop in Grayson County.

Investigators say the driver of an 18 wheeler was trying to turn, when it was hit by a big rig coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the big rig was killed.

No names have been released.

The highway was closed for over seven hours, but has since re-opened.