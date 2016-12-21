Coalgate Man in Critical Condition Following High Speed Chase

COAL COUNTY, OK -- A Texoma man is in critical condition, after crashing his car during a high speed chase in Coal County.

Troopers say 29 year old Thomas Wilson of Coalgate had to be flown by helicopter to OU Medical Center, after a pursuit with deputies ended with him crashing into a ditch, rolling several times, and being thrown 75 feet from his pickup.

It happened just after midnight, Wednesday on State Highway 31 near Elm Street in Cottonwood.

There's no word on what started the chase.

Troopers say Wilson was not wearing his seat belt, and believe high speed caused him to crash.